Head to Footscray for this block party showcasing the best of Melbourne's eclectic hip-hop dance crews

Head to the grassy green lawns of the Footscray Community Arts Centre on March 12 to see an all-day showcase of some of our city's most talented hip-hop dancers. Presented by not-for-profit organisation L2R Dance, the event will highlight a variety of street and social dance styles including breakin', vogue, house, hip-hop, dance hall, and popping and locking.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and L2R Dance founder Jacinda Richards hopes that the event will demonstrate how "dance breaks down social barriers, embraces meaningful connections and brings us all together."

A community barbecue will take place from noon to 1pm where you can grab some tasty snags (including vegan sausages). Local food trucks will also be available throughout the event. Enjoy some nibbles then settle in for an arvo filled with dance battles, showcases, live DJs and music.

Tickets are free for those under the age of 18, $12 for adults and $20 for family tickets that include access for two adults and two children. To purchase your tickets, head to the L2R Dance website.

