Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

L2R Dance Block Party

  • Dance
  • Footscray Community Arts Centre, Footscray
Dance crew L2R posing for a phot, wearing grey sweatshirts.
Photograph: Sam Wong
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to Footscray for this block party showcasing the best of Melbourne's eclectic hip-hop dance crews

Head to the grassy green lawns of the Footscray Community Arts Centre on March 12 to see an all-day showcase of some of our city's most talented hip-hop dancers. Presented by not-for-profit organisation L2R Dance, the event will highlight a variety of street and social dance styles including breakin', vogue, house, hip-hop, dance hall, and popping and locking. 

Everyone is welcome to attend, and L2R Dance founder Jacinda Richards hopes that the event will demonstrate how "dance breaks down social barriers, embraces meaningful connections and brings us all together."

A community barbecue will take place from noon to 1pm where you can grab some tasty snags (including vegan sausages). Local food trucks will also be available throughout the event. Enjoy some nibbles then settle in for an arvo filled with dance battles, showcases, live DJs and music. 

Tickets are free for those under the age of 18, $12 for adults and $20 for family tickets that include access for two adults and two children. To purchase your tickets, head to the L2R Dance website

Keen on live music? Here are all of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Footscray Community Arts Centre
45 Moreland St
Footscray
Melbourne
3011
Contact:
www.footscrayarts.com
03 9362 8888
Transport:
Nearby stations: Footscray
Price:
free-$20
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9.30am-5pm; Sat 10am-4pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.