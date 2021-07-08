Bleak and depressing films to watch

If you were looking for upbeat films where everyone lives happily ever after, boy howdy, did you click on the wrong story. There's a time and a place for those movies, certainly, but it isn't here. Not now lockdown has been extended.

Instead, we've channelled our inner Nietzsche and compiled a list of our favourite films that are 100 per cent soul-crushingly bleak. From dystopian wastelands to harrowing dreamscapes, these films will not only make you feel all the feelings, but they do so with finesse and aplomb – despair has never looked so beautiful.

Misery loves company, so grab your nearest and dearest household members and enjoy (maybe not the right word) one of the bleakest films you can watch right now.

Recommended: The best films that feature a time loop.