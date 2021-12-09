For just six dates in the summer, the verdant Elwood Park transforms into an open air cinema

This summer, artisan market 'Bourne Local is bringing the first open-air cinema to the Elwood Foreshore. For six dates across December and January, the picturesque Elwood Park is hosting live music, children's entertainment, gourmet food and beverage options and a huge ten-metre screen.

The season kicks off on December 16 with a showing of No Time To Die, followed by Elf on December 17 and Jungle Cruise the following day. The cinema then takes a brief holiday hiatus before resuming on January 13 with Dune, followed by Dirty Dancing on January 14 and wrapping up with Ron's Gone Wrong the next day.

Gates open at 5pm each day, with movies beginning once the sun has set. There won't be any assigned seating, so you're encouraged to come early with blankets, cushions, bean bags or whatever you need to be comfy. Bonus: your pups are welcome to join in on all of the fun.

Tickets are available to purchase through the Eventbrite website and start at $22 per person, with some special family deals available. And if you can't get enough of the lush Elwood Park, you can head over for the artisan market on December 19 and January 16.