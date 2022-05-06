Time Out says

Let your freak flag fly at the Fantastic Film Festival, the annual surreal showcase of the world's wackiest, out-there movies. Its roster of naked screenings, cosmic queer sci-fi, gothic horror scares and razor-sharp satires is hitting Lido Cinemas from April 21 to May 6, so prepare for a marathon of the strange and wonderful.

This year, the festival will open with the first screening of one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022, The Northman. It's the latest work by director Robert Eggars, the man responsible for the claustrophobic horror film The Lighthouse, and the midnight screening will be preceded by drinks and a DJ performance.

Other highlights include Sundance breakout We're All Going to the World's Fair, a terrifying psychological horror and coming-of-age story that follows a teenager's self-exploration through an online role-playing game. Sci-fi fantasy flick After Blue follows a mother and daughter as they hunt a killer through toxic forests, and you'll also be privy to a restored version of the 1981 cult film Possession, a flick that has been banned in the UK for almost two decades.

The program includes 22 feature films, eight shorts and several special events, and you can peruse the full series of events and book your tickets through the website.

Looking to have an at-home movie marathon? Let our round-up of the 100 best movies of all time guide your binge session.