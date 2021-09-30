Palace Cinemas brings the Italian Film Festival back to Melbourne

The Palace Cinemas franchise was started by the Zeccola brothers, who arrived in Melbourne in 1957 and opened cinemas for the purpose of screening Italian films to fellow migrants. In the late 1990s, Palace launched the Italian Film Festival as a showcase of the latest movies from the homeland.

This year the festival will be opened by the Australian premiere of The Ties (Lacci), a film about a marriage in crisis that also opened the Venice Film Festival last year. While the program is once again filled with gems, some of the highlights from the 2021 program include:

To Chiara (A Chiara)

This gripping drama from Jonas Carpignano tells the story of a 15-year-old Calabrian girl whose life begins to unravel when she finds out her family might have criminal ties.

Three Floors (Tre Piani)

Nanni Moretti’s (Mia Madre, The Son's Room) latest film is a huge ensemble performance portraying the lives of three families all living in the one apartment block in Rome's stylish Prati neighbourhood.

Glass Boy

This family film follows a young boy who is usually not allowed out from his room who goes on an adventure to prove he can live like a normal kid.

Cam's War

The fight between good and evil continues in this film about a young brother and sister who are journeying through an apocalyptic world.

Closing out the Italian Film Festival this year will be a 4K restoration of Roberto Rosselini classic, Rome, Open City. First released in 1945, the film is set in a Rome under Nazi occupation in which a resistance fighter is trying to escape the city.

Catch the festival from November 19 at Palace Cinema Como, Palace Westgarth, Palace Balwyn, Palace Brighton Bay, Pentridge Cinema, the Astor, Cinema Nova and the Kino. Visit the website to view the full program.