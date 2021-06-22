The landmark festival returns to the Melbourne’s cinemas (and homes) for its 69th year

Put August 5-22 in your calendar and double underline it because the Melbourne International Film Festival is back. The annual festival, which is a huge celebration of independent cinema, is returning after its 2020 festival (dubbed MIFF 68 ½) was transformed into an online event during the city’s second lockdown. Now, for 2021, the festival is hoping to return to Melbourne’s cinemas – but also our homes.

MIFF kicks off on August 5 with its first-ever Opening Night film from a female Indigenous director. The highly anticipated The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, directed by Leah Purcell, is the third part in a multi-format trilogy based on Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story. The trilogy began with Purcell’s award-winning play and her subsequent novel, The Drover’s Wife, which is a full-throttle reckoning of the country’s colonial past.

The remainder of the film line-up spans a number of world-premiere Australian films, international award winners and some special events. The full program announcement is on July 13, but here are some to look out for.

Straight from the Cannes Film Festival is drama Nitram, directed by Justin Kurzel (Snowtown) and starring Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and focusing on the devastating 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania.

A documentary about notoriously shy Melbourne musician Courtney Barnett will also make a debut at the festival. Anonymous Club (the name taken from a single from Barnett’s 2013 How to Carve a Carrot into a Rose EP) will be an intimate look inside the mind of one of Australia’s best songwriters.

Another Aussie icon, furniture mogul Franco Cozzo, will be hitting the big screen in Palazzo Di Cozzo, a new doco that looks into the charming story of one of Melbourne’s most beloved characters.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma returns with her fifth feature, Petite Maman, as well. This coming-of-age story touches on the complexity of mother-daughter relationships and it was selected as a highlight following its success at the Berlin Film Festival.

A new war film from Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić (Grbavica) titled Quo Vadis, Aida? follows a UN translator in the small Bosnian town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town in 1995, her family must look for shelter in a UN camp. The film has been heralded as a harrowing and rigorous story – and a must-see for MIFF audiences.

Pedro Almodóvar (Pain and Glory) also returns to MIFF, this time with a short film titled The Human Voice which stars Tilda Swinton.

Look out also for a special Hear My Eyes event, a recurring event at every festival which recruits Melbourne musicians to create one-off versions of famous soundtracks. This year, psychedelic garage band the Murlocs will be taking on Gregor Jordan’s Aussie classic Two Hands, which is often referred to as Heath Ledger’s breakout performance.

While the majority of these screenings will be happening in cinemas, the festival has once again decided to open up the offering to those at home (and around the world). MIFF Play is the festival's new digital platform which will allow viewers to watch specific screenings from the line-up.

Look out for the full line-up drop on July 13 and check out more at MIFF’s website in the meantime.