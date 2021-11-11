Summer blockbusters and cult classics hit the Botanic Gardens after dark

The Moonlight Cinema has announced its return to the Botanic Gardens this summer. Stay cool during the balmy summer by catching your favourite flicks after dark and under a sky full of stars.

Starting on Dec 2, moviegoers can expect a line-up of new releases including Dear Evan Hansen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Shang-Chi. In the lead-up to Christmas, you can catch a string of festive favourites like Love Actually, The Holiday, Home Alone and Die Hard.

Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience, with comfy bean bag beds and a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks, as waiters will happily take your order. And it wouldn't be summer if you didn't treat yourself to some ice cream, so reserve tickets to the Connoisseur Lounge and beat the heat with decadent and creamy flavours.

Moonlight is also a dog-friendly experience, so feel free to bring along the furriest member of your family and let him plonk down on a plush dog bean bed while snacking on canine movie snacks.

Screenings kick off at sundown (which is around 8.45pm during summer but as early as 6pm in April), and tickets range from $18-$40. See the current program here.