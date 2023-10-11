From body-snatching horror to doomed historical dramas, this year’s LGBTQIA+ cinema showcase is wondrously luminous

The freshly installed Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) program director Cerise Howard unveiled a remarkable program of LGBTQIA+ magnificence at a special event hosted in the Melbourne Town Hall ballroom.

From gloriously OTT opening night comedy I Love You, Beksman, set in the Philippines, to closing night’s bad boyfriend drama Solo, playing out in Montreal’s drag scene, there’s so much gold to see from November 9–19.

That includes classic cuts in a retrospective sidebar that includes Ana Kokkinos’ adaptation of Christos Tsiolkas’ horny Melbourne odyssey Head On, French farce La Cage aux Folles, rebellious Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s ode to women who love football, Offside, and Al Pacino smouldering in leather in the late, great William Friedkin’s Cruising.

Here are ten more top picks for the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.