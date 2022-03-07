Melbourne
Timeout

Victorian Pride Centre

  • Gay and lesbian
  • St Kilda
  1. The exterior of the Victorian Pride Centre with beams of rainbow-coloured light shooting across.
    Photograph: Luke David
  2. A wooden staircase inside of the Victorian Pride Centre.
    Photograph: Luke David
  3. The interior of the Victorian Pride Centre; oval shaped structuersa nd several tables and chair arrangements visible.
    Photograph: Luke David
  4. An aerial shot of the exterior of the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda.
    Photograph: John Gollings
Time Out says

Check out events, bookable spaces and resident organisations at this purpose-built hub for our LGBTIQ+ communities

Funded in part by the State Government in 2016, the Victorian Pride Centre is the first purpose-built centre for Australia's LGBTIQ+ communities. Located in St Kilda, the space is filled with cylindrical shapes and patterns reminiscent of a beehive, indicative of how it's a hub of activity. Inside, you'll find everything from co-working spaces and a theatrette to the offices of major LGBTIQ+ resident organisations. 

When you enter, you can choose to either approach the volunteer-run concierge desk for assistance or use a handy digital screen that's loaded with helpful information like a directory and event listings. As visitors make their way through the foyer, they'll also be able to check out a rotating series of exhibitions, areas to lounge and work, a cafe and the Hares and Hyenas bookstore

There are bookable spaces throughout the centre, including a theatrette with soundproofed cork ceilings and a rentable bar, a family room, meeting rooms, co-working desks and more. Accessibility has also been a major consideration, and you'll find features like a wheelchair-accessible stage, desks with adjustable heights, cutouts at seating areas where wheelchairs can slot in and elevators that allow plenty of time for passengers to board. 

The most eye-catching design aspect of the centre is the staircase in the centre and the skylight atop it that is shaped like a cracked open egg. Centre staff often refer to it as an emu egg and as being symbolic of the metaphor of the LGBTIQ+ culture emerging and coming out.

As you make your way up the stairs, you'll start to see the offices of more than a dozen businesses and organisations that call the centre home. This includes health services, mortgage brokers, advocacy groups, the Star Observer and LGBTQI+ radio station Joy 94.9. You can learn more about each resident and make appointments to visit them here

On the very top floor is a rooftop pavilion with incredible views of the city and the bay. This is also where the centre hosts most of its events, including markets and barbecue sessions. You can find the full list of events hosted at the centre here.  

Looking to dance and let your hair down? We've rounded up the best queer parties in Melbourne here. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
79/81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
pridecentre.org.au
03 7035 3592
Opening hours:
Sun 10am-6pm; Mon-Sat 9am-6pm
