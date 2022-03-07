Time Out says

Funded in part by the State Government in 2016, the Victorian Pride Centre is the first purpose-built centre for Australia's LGBTIQ+ communities. Located in St Kilda, the space is filled with cylindrical shapes and patterns reminiscent of a beehive, indicative of how it's a hub of activity. Inside, you'll find everything from co-working spaces and a theatrette to the offices of major LGBTIQ+ resident organisations.

When you enter, you can choose to either approach the volunteer-run concierge desk for assistance or use a handy digital screen that's loaded with helpful information like a directory and event listings. As visitors make their way through the foyer, they'll also be able to check out a rotating series of exhibitions, areas to lounge and work, a cafe and the Hares and Hyenas bookstore.

There are bookable spaces throughout the centre, including a theatrette with soundproofed cork ceilings and a rentable bar, a family room, meeting rooms, co-working desks and more. Accessibility has also been a major consideration, and you'll find features like a wheelchair-accessible stage, desks with adjustable heights, cutouts at seating areas where wheelchairs can slot in and elevators that allow plenty of time for passengers to board.

The most eye-catching design aspect of the centre is the staircase in the centre and the skylight atop it that is shaped like a cracked open egg. Centre staff often refer to it as an emu egg and as being symbolic of the metaphor of the LGBTIQ+ culture emerging and coming out.

As you make your way up the stairs, you'll start to see the offices of more than a dozen businesses and organisations that call the centre home. This includes health services, mortgage brokers, advocacy groups, the Star Observer and LGBTQI+ radio station Joy 94.9. You can learn more about each resident and make appointments to visit them here.

On the very top floor is a rooftop pavilion with incredible views of the city and the bay. This is also where the centre hosts most of its events, including markets and barbecue sessions. You can find the full list of events hosted at the centre here.

