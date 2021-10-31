Peninsula Hot Springs is Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs and day spa. It’s here you’ll find more than 50 bathing experiences, including shared thermal mineral pools, wet and dry saunas, a hydrotherapy pool, Turkish and Moroccan hammams and the frequently Instagrammed hilltop pool, which boasts 360-degree views over the farmlands of Fingal. If you’re brave, you can also try swapping between the 60-degree hot sauna and the ice cave, which sits at a cool -17 degrees. Feeling like a midnight soak? The hot springs also offers moonlight bathing from 11pm to 5am every day. Just make sure you book in advance for that one. Entrance to Peninsula Hot Springs starts at $30, with prices increasing during peak times.
What could be more luxe and relaxed than soaking in blissful hot water? Whether you’re looking for a chilled-out day trip or a weekend away with friends, these hot and mineral spring havens are easily accessible from Melbourne. As well as the mineral spring resorts in Daylesford and the ultra-popular hot springs on the Mornington Peninsula, there are a smattering of hidden oases waiting to be explored across Victoria. Take a look at these great escapes and plan your next soak.