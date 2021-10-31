Hidden between the trees and the mountains in the Dandenong Ranges (and only 45 minutes from Melbourne) is the Japanese Mountain Retreat. If you’re loved up, this is the place to go. The retreat caters very well to couples, offering getaway packages for those wishing to celebrate special milestones or occasions. The natural mineral waters at the Japanese Mountain Retreat are heated between 37 and 40 degrees, and you can choose to bathe privately in private outdoor pools or in the Roman bathhouse. If you want complete privacy while you soak, this Montrose property might be for you. Swimwear is optional in each of the three bathing pools: traditional Japanese cedar hot tub in a Japanese garden, Japanese rock pool in a Japanese garden, and tropical garden pool. This one's on the pricey side, as bathing starts at $130 per person for 50 minutes - but can you really put a price on bathing in the nude en plein air? There is also accommodation, and spa treatments are available on site, so if you want extra brownie points with your partner, book a package deal.