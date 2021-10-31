Melbourne
People bathing in tiered hot springs
Photograph: Peninsula Hot Springs

Hot springs you can soak in near Melbourne

Take a dip in some of Victoria’s most sought-after thermal waters

Rebecca Russo
Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Contributor
Cassidy Knowlton
What could be more luxe and relaxed than soaking in blissful hot water? Whether you’re looking for a chilled-out day trip or a weekend away with friends, these hot and mineral spring havens are easily accessible from Melbourne. As well as the mineral spring resorts in Daylesford and the ultra-popular hot springs on the Mornington Peninsula, there are a smattering of hidden oases waiting to be explored across Victoria. Take a look at these great escapes and plan your next soak.

Hot springs and mineral springs near Melbourne

Peninsula Hot Springs
Photograph: Supplied

Peninsula Hot Springs

  • Travel
  • Fingal

Peninsula Hot Springs is Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs and day spa. It’s here you’ll find more than 50 bathing experiences, including shared thermal mineral pools, wet and dry saunas, a hydrotherapy pool, Turkish and Moroccan hammams and the frequently Instagrammed hilltop pool, which boasts 360-degree views over the farmlands of Fingal. If you’re brave, you can also try swapping between the 60-degree hot sauna and the ice cave, which sits at a cool -17 degrees. Feeling like a midnight soak? The hot springs also offers moonlight bathing from 11pm to 5am every day. Just make sure you book in advance for that one. Entrance to Peninsula Hot Springs starts at $30, with prices increasing during peak times.

Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa
Photograph: Supplied

Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Hepburn Springs

Fun fact: 80 per cent of the country’s mineral springs are in the Daylesford region, which makes it perfect for spa treatments. You’re here to relax, so begin your getaway by visiting arguably the most famous spa in the region, Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa. Here you can enjoy a massage or simply slip into the warm mineral waters of the communal bathhouse and feel your body begin to unwind. For something even closer to nature, have a soak in the outdoor creekside spa. Aching muscles? The mineral salts of the circular mineral bath under a giant skylight is the ticket to relaxation. Entrance to the Hepburn Bathhouse starts at $55.

Deep Blue Bath House and Day Spa
Photograph: Supplied

Deep Blue Bath House and Day Spa

  • Travel
  • Warrnambool

Southwest Victoria is also home to some geothermal mineral springs thanks to an ancient water source called the Dilwyn Aquifer. The water passes through 850 metres of prehistoric rock and earth layers to reach the surface at Deep Blue Hotel and Hot Springs in Warrnambool. Explore the geothermal rockpool and rainforest cave, each heated from 38 degrees to 45 degrees. Bathing prices start at $46 for two and a half hours in the water.

Japanese Mountain Retreat
Photograph: Mark Chew/Visit Victoria

Japanese Mountain Retreat

If you want complete privacy while you soak, this Montrose property might be for you. Swimwear is optional in each of the three bathing pools: traditional Japanese cedar hot tub in a Japanese garden, Japanese rock pool in a Japanese garden, and tropical garden pool. It's billed as a romantic couple's retreat, and each of the pools has its own private change room and shower, as well as complete privacy for bathing. This one's on the pricey side, as bathing starts at $130 per person for 50 minutes - but can you really put a price on bathing in the nude en plein air? There is also accommodation and spa treatments on site, so if you want extra brownie points with your partner, book a package deal.

Try an onsen

Sense of Self
Photograph: Brown Paper Parcel/Supplied

Sense of Self

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Collingwood

Officially opening its bathhouse and massage and mindfulness studio in March 2021, Sense Of Self is offering a modern approach to self care in Melbourne’s north. Sense Of Self used to be a warehouse so it’s split over two levels. On the first floor is home to the massage and mindfulness studio where remedial, relaxation and pregnancy massages can be booked, as well as dry body brushing, Gua Sha facials and more. Then there’s the bathhouse itself. Lower yourself into the mineral-rich, 39-degree water, listen to the sound of the waterfall, close your eyes and let the relaxation take over. Prices for bathing start at $49 for two hours.

Japanese Mountain Retreat
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Japanese Mountain Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Montrose

Hidden between the trees and the mountains in the Dandenong Ranges (and only 45 minutes from Melbourne) is the Japanese Mountain Retreat. If you’re loved up, this is the place to go. The retreat caters very well to couples, offering getaway packages for those wishing to celebrate special milestones or occasions. The natural mineral waters at the Japanese Mountain Retreat are heated between 37 and 40 degrees, and you can choose to bathe privately in private outdoor pools or in the Roman bathhouse. If you want complete privacy while you soak, this Montrose property might be for you. Swimwear is optional in each of the three bathing pools: traditional Japanese cedar hot tub in a Japanese garden, Japanese rock pool in a Japanese garden, and tropical garden pool. This one's on the pricey side, as bathing starts at $130 per person for 50 minutes - but can you really put a price on bathing in the nude en plein air? There is also accommodation, and spa treatments are available on site, so if you want extra brownie points with your partner, book a package deal.

Japanese Bathhouse

Japanese Bathhouse

  • Health and beauty
  • Collingwood

Wile away aches and cares at the Japanese Bathhouse in Collingwood. Open since 1999, it had a thorough refurb in 2015. Get unrobed and get soaking – the Japanese Bathhouse supplies everything from hair gel and combs to robes and body scrubbers. Ladies and gents have their own bathing area, and the max of ten people per bathing area means that things don't get weird. Just $34 gets you an hour-long soak and sauna.

