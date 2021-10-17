Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Brazilian Sunset

Become a smooth operator at this Camberwell waxing studio

If you want every part of your body to be smooth and hairless, Brazilian Sunset offers waxing services for pretty much every part of your face and body. It also offers laser treatments for those who are keen on a more permanent form of hair removal. The studio is in Camberwell and is conveniently located right across the street from the train station. 

Address: 901 Burke Rd
Camberwell
Melbourne
3124
www.braziliansunset.com.au Call Venue 03 9813 2554
Opening hours: Mon 10am-6pm; Tue-Wed 9am-6.30pm; Thu 9am-7.30pm; Fri 9am-7pm; Sat 9am-4pm
