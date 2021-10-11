Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Edwards and Co

Looking to go blond but scared to come home with a brassy mop? This salon will ensure you live out your platinum dreams

Edwards and Co has already made a name for itself with several locations throughout Australia, and its Melbourne studio has only served to cement its status as one of the best salons in the country. The salon offers a wide range of services, but it's best known for its blond colour treatments. If you've been looking to go blond but fear coming home with a brassy mop or a shade that completely washes you out, the experts at Edwards and Co will make those worries melt away. 

Address: 1/22 Punch Lane
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
edwardsandco.com.au Call Venue (03) 9639 5188
Opening hours: Tue & Wed, 10am-6pm; Thu 12pm-9pm, Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 8am-4pm
