This new 10-hectare geothermal hot spring site is the wellness destination of your dreams

Need another excuse to visit the East Gippsland region? We’re about to give you one. Metung Hot Springs is a brand new hot springs and day spa that is set to open on October 29.

Located in Metung overlooking the Gippsland Lakes, it’s the brainchild of local tourism operators Adrian and Rachel Bromage, in partnership with Charles Davidson – who also happens to be the CEO of Peninsula Hot Springs, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge about geothermal springs and their healing properties.

The secluded, tranquil site was chosen for its natural warmth, breathtaking vistas and, of course, close proximity to geothermal waters. It is divided into two separate areas: the bathing valley and hilltop escarpment. The former boasts seven pools of varying depths, massaging geothermal showers, relaxation lounges and a reflexology walk, while the latter (which is reserved for guests aged 16 years and older) offers a cold plunge tub, stargazing pool and individual bathing barrels.

For an indulgent pamper sesh, the day spa provides a range of treatments – including massages and facials – that are inspired by traditional Larn’wa Aboriginal Lore wellness rituals. There is also an on-site café (serving up locally sourced produce) and a collection of luxurious, safari-style glamping tents that each feature a king-size four-poster bed, ensuite bathroom and private deck.

And just 500 metres down the road from the hot springs is the newly revamped Metung Country Club and adjoining Ted Parslow-designed, nine-hole golf course. It’s scheduled to open mid-October, with new members encouraged to sign up now.

Metung Hot Springs is currently taking bookings for bathing sessions and glamping, and will officially open to the public on October 29. For more information, head to the website.

