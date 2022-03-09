Melbourne
Relinque

  • Health and beauty
  • Ivanhoe
  1. Two women in fluffy white robes at a day spa.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A treatment centre in the Relinque spa.
    Photograph: Supplied
Escape the grind at this serene and luxurious day spa in Ivanhoe

This luxury day spa and wellbeing retreat is nestled in the leafy northern suburb of Ivanhoe. Take some time out of your busy day to focus on your own health and relaxation with a series of spa treatments ranging from facial therapy, massages, body scrubs, wraps and treatments. 

The studio has several treatment suits, a steam room with an ice fountain, a yoga and pilates studio, and a tranquil relaxation lounge that make it a perfect space for escaping from the hectic demands of city life. You can also rest assured that you're in good hands with day spa therapists that have backgrounds working in luxury day spa environments like Aurora Day Spa in St Kilda.

If you want all-round care, try one of the Relinque treatments like the release package ($465) that includes a luxurious macadamia or volcanic ash exfoliation treatment, warming jet shower, signature Bian massage, nourishing scalp mask and scalp massage and a pH balancing infusion facial. For those who are short on time, there are also several shorter treatments available like the 50-minute deep tissue massage.

If you fall in love with some of the products used during your treatment, you can order everything from exfoliants and creams to shampoo and high-quality sunscreens through the website

Need to get some knots worked out? Here are the best massage places in Melbourne for giving your muscles some TLC.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
19 Upper Heidelberg Road
Ivanhoe
Melbourne
3079
Contact:
relinqueurbanretreat.com.au
03 9497 2058
Opening hours:
Mon 9am-7pm; Tue & Wed 10am-7pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-4pm
