Get us in your inbox

Milk and Honey Remedial Massage
Photograph: Supplied

The best massages in Melbourne

Kick back and unwind with our guide to Melbourne's best massages

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Whether you have niggling muscle pain or you're simply keen on a bit of pampering, a massage session is sure to do the trick. There are heaps of styles to choose from, ranging from traditional Japanese shiatsu treatments designed to relieve blockages of energy in your body, to hot stone massages that alleviate soreness and induce relaxation. Some spots even offer remedial massage for treating injuries, and massages for expectant mothers to help reduce the pains in their back, stomach and abdomen from carrying a baby. 

We've rounded up our top picks for dreamy Melbourne massages below, so have a scroll and see which treatment is best suited for you. 

Need a more thorough scrubbing down? Head into one of Melbourne's best spas and bathhouses.

The best massages in Melbourne

Sense of Self
Photograph: Brown Paper Parcel/Supplied

1. Sense of Self

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Collingwood

This Insta-worthy oasis featuring a bathhouse, spa and sauna is tucked away down Easey Street in Collingwood. The bathhouse is a must-visit and has been the space's main drawcard since its opening in 2021, but before going for a soak, you should definitely add on a signature massage. Treatments come in 60 or 90-minute sessions, and you can choose between a relaxation massage, remedial massage and pregnancy massage. You can also fully customise your time on the table, requesting that the session is a straight-up massage or includes a half-hour of Gua Sha facial or a scalp and foot treatment. 

Willow Urban Retreat
Photograph: Andrea Piacquadio

2. Willow Urban Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Armadale

Part wholefoods café and part mindfulness space with spa treatments and wellness services, Willow is a tranquil oasis amongst the hustle and bustle of Armadale. Treatments here are intended to soothe both the body and the mind, and the signature massage ($175) includes crystal bowl sound healing and the use of personalised therapeutic oils. And a healthy gut is the key to a healthy brain, so if you want to nurture that relationship, you can opt for the Nourish treatment ($330). After receiving a 60-minute massage and a replenishing facial, you'll get to chow down on a coffee and a meal from the café.

Peninsula Hot Springs
Photograph: Supplied

3. Peninsula Hot Springs

  • Travel
  • Fingal

After getting a relaxing treatment, it can be a bit jarring to immediately step back out onto the bustling streets of the city. If you're looking for a bit of a longer escape, plan a weekend trip to the idyllic Mornington Peninsula with a stopover at the Peninsula Hot Springs. It's best-known for having more than 50 bathing experiences, including shared thermal pools, wet and dry saunas, a hydrotherapy pool, Turkish and Moroccan hammams and the frequently Instagrammed hilltop pool, but it also offers a suite of massages and spa treatments. 

Crown Spa
Photograph: Supplied

4. Crown Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • South Wharf

If you’re seeking a complete escape into opulence and luxury, then look no further than the Spa at Crown Towers. Treatments start at $190, and options include hot stone massages, chakra-aligning and anxiety-reducing massages, deep tissue massages, targeted and therapeutic treatments and a gentle lymphatic massage. Every treatment over one hour is complemented with time in the Aqua Retreat, which consists of a steam room, vitality pool and Swiss shower. The white fluffy bathrobe and a relaxation lounge with snacks and refreshments add that extra bit of wow factor that makes parting with your dollars a little bit easier.

Relinque
Photograph: Supplied

5. Relinque

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Ivanhoe

This luxury day spa and wellbeing retreat is nestled in the leafy northern suburb of Ivanhoe. Massages start at $225, with options ranging from relaxation and signature massages to deep tissue and hot stone treatments. Maximise your time on the table by adding on one of the 30-minute upgrades like steam and ice therapy or treatments for your scalp, feet and hands. If you want all-round care, try one of the Relinque treatments like the release package ($465) that includes a luxurious macadamia or volcanic ash exfoliation treatment, warming jet shower, signature Bian massage, nourishing scalp mask and scalp massage and a pH balancing infusion facial.

Holism Retreat
Photograph: Supplied

6. Holism Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Malvern East

Holism Retreat is all about radical self-kindness and unifying mind, body and breath. So much so that you’ll feel relaxed just reading the menu. Enjoy a Balinese-inspired body massage with the signature Holism treatment (from $155), enter a state of deep relaxation with the Mindful Meditation Massage ($175) or indulge in the ancient tradition of body brushing with the Santosha treatment ($215). For an all-round holistic experience, you can opt for a treatment package and enjoy extras like Champagne, LED light therapy and restorative facials. 

Read more
Nourish Body and Skin
Photograph: Supplied

7. Nourish Body and Skin

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • St Kilda

Nourish Body and Skin is an oasis in what can be a hectic part of St Kilda. The day spa offers the complete pampering experience, from mani-pedis, waxing, specialised facials and massages. Massages start at $85, but if you're happy to splurge, the pampering packages are where it's at. The Sensory Escape package ($200) is a totally luxurious 90-minute experience that includes the use of a personalised blend of essential oils, a relaxing foot spa and scrub, a full-body dry brush exfoliation, a heated full-body massage and a neck and scalp treatment. 

Milk & Honey Remedial Massage
Photograph: Supplied

8. Milk & Honey Remedial Massage

  • Health and beauty
  • West Melbourne

Milk and Honey is located a stone’s throw from the main drag of North Melbourne. From the moment you walk through the door and take that first deep breath, you know some serious relaxation is on the cards. Here, the main focus is remedial treatment designed to reduce pain, lower anxiety, increase movement and, above all, help you feel better. Six treatment types are available — zen shiatsu, myotherapy, pregnancy massage, relaxation massage and remedial massage — and start at $95 for an hour-long session.

Sakura Lounge

9. Sakura Lounge

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

If you're after a traditional Japanese massage, look no further than Sakura Lounge in the CBD. Unknot your muscles with some shiatsu bodywork, improve your posture with a remedial seitai treatment or alleviate stress and tension with a hot stone massage. Deep tissue, pregnancy, aromatherapy and relaxation massages are also available, and treatments start from $60 per half-hour session.

