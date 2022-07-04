Whether you have niggling muscle pain or you're simply keen on a bit of pampering, a massage session is sure to do the trick. There are heaps of styles to choose from, ranging from traditional Japanese shiatsu treatments designed to relieve blockages of energy in your body, to hot stone massages that alleviate soreness and induce relaxation. Some spots even offer remedial massage for treating injuries, and massages for expectant mothers to help reduce the pains in their back, stomach and abdomen from carrying a baby.

We've rounded up our top picks for dreamy Melbourne massages below, so have a scroll and see which treatment is best suited for you.

Need a more thorough scrubbing down? Head into one of Melbourne's best spas and bathhouses.