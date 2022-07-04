This Insta-worthy oasis featuring a bathhouse, spa and sauna is tucked away down Easey Street in Collingwood. The bathhouse is a must-visit and has been the space's main drawcard since its opening in 2021, but before going for a soak, you should definitely add on a signature massage. Treatments come in 60 or 90-minute sessions, and you can choose between a relaxation massage, remedial massage and pregnancy massage. You can also fully customise your time on the table, requesting that the session is a straight-up massage or includes a half-hour of Gua Sha facial or a scalp and foot treatment.
Whether you have niggling muscle pain or you're simply keen on a bit of pampering, a massage session is sure to do the trick. There are heaps of styles to choose from, ranging from traditional Japanese shiatsu treatments designed to relieve blockages of energy in your body, to hot stone massages that alleviate soreness and induce relaxation. Some spots even offer remedial massage for treating injuries, and massages for expectant mothers to help reduce the pains in their back, stomach and abdomen from carrying a baby.
We've rounded up our top picks for dreamy Melbourne massages below, so have a scroll and see which treatment is best suited for you.