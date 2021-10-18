Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A zoomed in shot of half of a woman's face with a syringe next to it.
Photograph: Fashion Gone Rogue

The best cosmetic clinics in Melbourne

Rejuvenate your skin or get rid of pesky hairs and regretful tattoos with these local cosmetic clinics

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Whether you're after anti-wrinkle injections, chemical skin peels or laser tattoo or hair removal services, you want to ensure that you book in with reputable clinics. These treatments aren't be as invasive as plastic surgery, but they still require precision and expertise. We've searched the city to bring you the most reputable cosmetic clinics in Melbourne offering a wide range of treatments. 

For more pampering ideas, try these top massage parlours and nail salons

Melbourne's best cosmetic clinics

The Victorian Cosmetic Institute
Photograph: cottonbro

The Victorian Cosmetic Institute

  • Health and beauty
  • Berwick

Founded in 2005, this premier clinic for non-surgical cosmetic procedures has a team consisting of cosmetic doctors, nurses and skin therapists. If you have some problem areas but aren't sure which treatments are best suited for addressing them, the website has a handy filter tool to help you figure out what your options are. The clinic offers a range of treatments, including anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels and laser skin treatments. 

Read more
Vitruvius Clinic
Photograph: Gustavo Fring

Vitruvius Clinic

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

With clinics in Melbourne’s CBD and Beaumaris, Vitruvius provides non-surgical treatments to maintain and improve the appearance of the skin. This clinic specialises in a new form of therapy called Vibradermabrasion, which is a non-invasive method of exfoliating the skin to make it more permeable to hydration therapy. It can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, including acne scarring, skin discolouration, sun damage and early signs of ageing. You can also book in for treatments like body contouring, anti-wrinkle injections, medical-grade skin peels and more. 

Read more
Advertising
Australian Laser & Skin Clinics
Photograph: Sam Moqadam

Australian Laser & Skin Clinics

  • Health and beauty
  • Brighton

If you're a first-time client, your first consultation here is free. The team at Australian Laser & Skin Clinics has been providing top-notch laser, skin and cosmetic treatments for more than 20 years. You can book in for treatments like laser tattoo and hair removal, microdermabrasion, skin needling, dermal fillers and chemical peels. With 13 locations across Melbourne in suburbs including BrightonRingwoodMoonee PondsSouth Yarra, Endeavour Hills and Thomastown, there’s bound to be one near you.

Read more
DermaCare
Photograph: Atikah Ahtar

DermaCare

  • Health and beauty
  • Moonee Ponds

DermaCare is among Melbourne's leading non-invasive laser and aesthetic skin treatment clinics. It offers a variety of skin treatments including laser hair removal, wrinkle and line reduction, dermal filler, medical skin peels and an anti-sweat procedure involving injections to reduce excessive underarm sweating. The clinic is located just opposite the Moonee Ponds train station, so book in now for your complimentary consultation and your personalised treatment. 

Read more
Advertising
EnRich: Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Centre

EnRich: Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Centre

  • Health and beauty
  • Armadale

Dr Rich has been working from this Armadale clinic for 30 years. Back when it opened, it was the first laser centre in Melbourne. Now it’s home to one of the largest collections of lasers in Victoria and Dr Rich and his team are at the ready to treat an array of dermatological issues. If you suffer from skin cancer, psoriasis, rosacea, moles, freckles or sunspots, this is the place to go.

Read more

More beauty treatments in Melbourne

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.