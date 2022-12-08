As we inch closer to summer and start pulling out swimwear from the back of our drawers, there’s one thing that’s on a fair percentage of the population’s mind: hair removal. If you’re over the pain of waxing and sick of how time-consuming shaving is, there’s a high chance laser hair removal is the answer you’ve been looking for. Laser technology has come far in recent years, zapping away hair follicles to make for a smoother, more summer-ready you.

To help you on your journey towards a hairless life (whatever that may look like for you), we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in Melbourne to get laser hair removal.