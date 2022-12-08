Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman receiving laser hair removal treatment at a clinic.
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best laser hair removal clinics in Melbourne

Sick of waxing and shaving? Laser hair removal is the answer you've been looking for

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Advertising

As we inch closer to summer and start pulling out swimwear from the back of our drawers, there’s one thing that’s on a fair percentage of the population’s mind: hair removal. If you’re over the pain of waxing and sick of how time-consuming shaving is, there’s a high chance laser hair removal is the answer you’ve been looking for. Laser technology has come far in recent years, zapping away hair follicles to make for a smoother, more summer-ready you. 

To help you on your journey towards a hairless life (whatever that may look like for you), we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in Melbourne to get laser hair removal. 

Want to tame your mane? These are the best hair salons in Melbourne. Afterwards, hit up Melbourne's best brow and lash salons.

Where to get laser hair removal done in Melbourne

Richmond Skin and Laser Clinic
Photograph: Shutterstock

Richmond Skin and Laser Clinic

There are two things that make going to Richmond Skin and Laser a great experience. First, the staff come equipped with the best qualifications and skills, so you can be confident knowing you’re in safe hands. Second, they only use Class IV medical laser technology, meaning you’ll see results as early as following your first treatment, giving you more bang for your buck. The clinic also offers Afterpay and Zip as payment methods, so you can pay for your treatment over time.

Read more
The Skin Boutique
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Skin Boutique

If you’re after a more bespoke experience, look no further than the Skin Boutique. The team prides itself on its considered approach, helping you achieve the exact results you’re after. The Cynosure Elite+ laser it uses is suitable for both light and dark skin tones, something that isn’t super common across other clinics. With five locations across Melbourne from Mount Eliza to the Melbourne CBD, the Skin Boutique is easy to get to no matter what part of the city you’re coming from. 

Read more
Advertising
Clinica Lase
Photograph: Shutterstock

Clinica Lase

As well as having a stunningly designed interior, Clinica Lase in Carlton uses only the latest technology and treatments. Its founder Crystal Patel has more than 17 years of experience across laser, skin and cosmetic therapy, and only hires the most qualified professionals to work at the clinic. It uses an advanced Candela Gentle-LASE Alexandrite machine that comes with a dynamic cooling device to make the experience a little more comfortable for you. 

Read more
Clear Skincare Clinics
Photograph: Shutterstock

Clear Skincare Clinics

Clear Skincare Clinics has been servicing Australia’s skin for over 20 years, so you know it has got to be good. With more than 21 clinics across Victoria, it only employs certified therapists who are well-trained in using its leading medical-grade Candela lasers. Clear Skincare has regular seasonal offers available, and even offers a price match guarantee.

Read more
Advertising
The Greville Clinic
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Greville Clinic

There aren’t many other clinics that can say they’ve got a 4.9 star rating from a whopping 310 reviews on Google. Ideally positioned on Toorak Road in South Yarra, the Greville Clinic is all about making your laser hair removal experience as pain-free as possible, adopting SHR rapid pulse technology. This means the laser hair removal treatment is given to you at a lower power but higher frequency, and alongside an inbuilt cooling device. A great spot for anyone who is a little sensitive to the zaps of laser (no pain, no gain, hey!).

Read more
Bayside Skin and Laser
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bayside Skin and Laser

Found in an ultra-convenient Port Melbourne location and voted one of the top medi-spa clinics in Australia by Vogue, Bayside Skin and Laser is one of Melbourne’s most longstanding laser clinics. The clinic is frequented by some of Melbourne’s most elite in the beauty space, with competitive pricing and a holistic approach to laser therapy.

Read more
Advertising
Australian Skin Clinics
Photograph: Shutterstock

Australian Skin Clinics

With more than 20 clinics across Victoria and nearly the same number of awards, Australian Skin Clinics leads the way in combining medical expertise with medical-grade lasers to create the ultimate laser experience. It has regular seasonal sales offering a competitive price no matter where you’re looking to get hair removed, and always make sure to equip clients with proper after-care instructions to give them the best long-term results. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!