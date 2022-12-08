There are two things that make going to Richmond Skin and Laser a great experience. First, the staff come equipped with the best qualifications and skills, so you can be confident knowing you’re in safe hands. Second, they only use Class IV medical laser technology, meaning you’ll see results as early as following your first treatment, giving you more bang for your buck. The clinic also offers Afterpay and Zip as payment methods, so you can pay for your treatment over time.
As we inch closer to summer and start pulling out swimwear from the back of our drawers, there’s one thing that’s on a fair percentage of the population’s mind: hair removal. If you’re over the pain of waxing and sick of how time-consuming shaving is, there’s a high chance laser hair removal is the answer you’ve been looking for. Laser technology has come far in recent years, zapping away hair follicles to make for a smoother, more summer-ready you.
To help you on your journey towards a hairless life (whatever that may look like for you), we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in Melbourne to get laser hair removal.