Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman receiving an eyebrow shaping treatment.
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best brow and lash salons in Melbourne

After perfectly symmetrical arches or a fluttery set of lashes? These salons have got you covered

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Advertising

Anyone who’s had a bad experience getting their brows or lashes groomed, fluffed, laminated or lifted knows just how important it is to only head to the best. For something that takes up so little real estate on the face, we sure put a lot of emphasis on taming the pesky things. And rightly so – a good set of brows or lashes can make a world of difference. 

Whether you’re getting them done for the first time, reeling from an appointment gone wrong or your usual spot is booked out, we’ve put together a list of the best brow and lash salons around Melbourne. We’re pretty spoilt for choice in Melbourne when it comes to beauty, so you just know these are the crème de la crème (or should we say brow de la brow?). A word of warning, though  get that appointment booked as soon as you can, as they get nabbed up pretty quick.

Need to tame your mane? Here are Melbourne's best hair salons. Need to trim those talons? Here are Melbourne's best nail salons.

Melbourne's 7 best brow and lash salons

Brow House
Photograph: Courtesy Brow House

Brow House

  • Health and beauty
  • Richmond

If you like your brows with a side of chic neutral tones and a calming aesthetic, Brow House is for you. Located on Richmond’s Swan Street, the salon underwent a refined renovation to make it the stunning space it is. The therapists at Brow House pride themselves on providing a bespoke service that compliments each person individually, steering clear of a ‘one brow fits all’ approach. Their services range from brow lifts, commonly known as brow lamination, to make brows fuller, to brow sculpting and brow tinting. The signature look at Brow House is gorgeous fluffy brows, so it’s the place to go if you’re looking for a bit more volume.

Read more
Brow and Lash Co
Photograph: Roberto Colatosti

Brow and Lash Co

  • Health and beauty
  • Prahran

Boasting over 42,000 followers on Instagram, the Brow and Lash Co has cemented itself as the go-to salon for influencers and everyday people alike. With luxe, stylish salons in Camberwell and Prahran, it offers a hefty catalogue of services, including full silk, hybrid and Russian volume lash extensions, alongside keratin lash lifts, brow threading and henna brows. The lash technicians are so good that they even offer an online training academy for aspiring lash and brow aficionados.

Read more
Advertising
Alison Jade
Photograph: Shutterstock

Alison Jade

  • Health and beauty
  • Ashburton

Alison Jade has long been known as the pioneer of good brows. Her salon in Perth fast became the heralded spot to get your brows done, and its success helped her expand over to Melbourne with her Prahran salon. Alison has built up a bit of a reputation, making sure the therapists in her salon satisfy the high standard she’s set when it comes to working brow magic. She offers the classics, including brow lamination, henna brows, waxing and lash lifts, and also specialises in eyebrow tattooing if you’re wanting a more permanent fix.

Read more
Play Brow and Lash Bar
Photograph: Shutterstock

Play Brow and Lash Bar

  • Health and beauty
  • Fitzroy

Play is a Northside gem that may be lesser known than the rest, but still packs a punch when it comes to brow styling and lash lifts. It opts for brow threading instead of waxing, but it's best known for its quality lash lifts and lash extensions that look good and last for ages. A great option if you live north, and don’t want to travel into the CBD for your brow and lash treatments. 

Read more
Advertising
Simply Brows and Lashes
Photograph: Shutterstock

Simply Brows and Lashes

  • Health and beauty
  • Northcote

With three locations in Melbourne (Camberwell, South Yarra and Northcote), Simply Brows and Lashes has been dishing up its services to people from all parts of the city. Don’t let the name fool you – Simply offers just about anything when it comes to brows and lashes, from lash extensions, to brow waxing, threading, laminating and tattooing. And, if you get a lash lift, the salon will even throw in a complimentary tint.

Read more
Lash Envy
Photograph: Engin Akyurt

Lash Envy

  • Health and beauty
  • Ascot Vale

With four stores in outer Melbourne (Oakleigh, Ascot Vale, Hampton and Berwick), Lash Envy is the number-one suburban destination for full, fresh lashes. Whether you’re after a more natural look, or you’re wanting to go full glam, its lash experts know just how to make your eyes pop. And for just $15, you can add colourful lashes to any classic, hybrid or volume set. Groovy, baby!

Read more
Advertising
Korea Beauty
Photograph: Shutterstock

Korea Beauty

  • Health and beauty
  • Melbourne

It wouldn’t be a complete list without mentioning Korea Beauty. Conveniently located right in the middle of the CBD, its eyelash extension specialists use the latest Korean techniques to give you lush lashes that last. Look, we all know how great K Beauty is, so you know you’re in for a treat here.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.