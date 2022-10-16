Anyone who’s had a bad experience getting their brows or lashes groomed, fluffed, laminated or lifted knows just how important it is to only head to the best. For something that takes up so little real estate on the face, we sure put a lot of emphasis on taming the pesky things. And rightly so – a good set of brows or lashes can make a world of difference.

Whether you’re getting them done for the first time, reeling from an appointment gone wrong or your usual spot is booked out, we’ve put together a list of the best brow and lash salons around Melbourne. We’re pretty spoilt for choice in Melbourne when it comes to beauty, so you just know these are the crème de la crème (or should we say brow de la brow?). A word of warning, though — get that appointment booked as soon as you can, as they get nabbed up pretty quick.