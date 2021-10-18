Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Zipzip Wax

This waxing salon is located right in the heart of the CBD

This CBD salon is perfect for when you're already in the city doing a shop and have a bit of downtime. Located in the stunning Beehive building, this salon has been around for nearly two decades and has a team of highly skilled beauticians ready to give you the best wax of your life. You can book online, call ahead or simply walk in. 

Address: Lvl 4, Suite 1
194 Elizabeth St
Melbourne
3000
melbournewaxingsalon.com.au Call Venue 03 9077 4234
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6.45pm; Sat 10.30am-1.30pm
