Zipzip Wax
Time Out says
This waxing salon is located right in the heart of the CBD
This CBD salon is perfect for when you're already in the city doing a shop and have a bit of downtime. Located in the stunning Beehive building, this salon has been around for nearly two decades and has a team of highly skilled beauticians ready to give you the best wax of your life. You can book online, call ahead or simply walk in.
Details
|Address:
|
Lvl 4, Suite 1
194 Elizabeth St
Melbourne
3000
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 10am-6.45pm; Sat 10.30am-1.30pm