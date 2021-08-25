A new hotel with a sky-high rooftop bar is opening in Melbourne’s CBD

This luxury hotel chain is making its Australian debut with a development overlooking the Yarra River

In November, you’ll be able to book a stay at the first Oakwood Premier hotel in Australia. The luxurious 40-storey building overlooking the Yarra River will have 392 rooms and apartments, all-day dining and a rooftop bar boasting 360-degree views of the city.

Inside the property, you’ll find a premium lobby bar and restaurant, indoor and outdoor fitness centres, a large co-working space, a lounge and games area, and two green oases where you can relax outside.

But the highlight is certainly the rooftop bar, called Sky Bar Melbourne, which will offer unbeatable views of the city and will be open to the public on December 1.

Oakwood Premier Melbourne is also the first five-star ‘hybrid’ hotel in Australia, meaning it has rooms designed both for transient guests on short stays as well as studios or one and two-bedroom apartments designed for extended stays.

On top of its luxe offerings, the building itself is pretty eyecatching. The cantilevered design and structural columns give the illusion that the building is floating. You’ll also find a number of waterfalls and art installations both inside and outside of the hotel including a piece designed by Mika Utzon Popov, the grandson of the man who designed the Sydney Opera House.

The official opening will happen in November and the specific date will be finalised once lockdown ends, so stay tuned by checking the website.