I’m from Sydney, and one of my favourite things about Melbourne is the way the city has preserved its heritage architecture and old-world charm. The Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street exemplifies this. The Hilton has taken a heritage building that was formerly the Melbourne Equity Chambers, built in 1931, and turned it into a new hotel with mod cons, but maintained its divine Italian Romanesque and Gothic architectural detailing.

Not only did the designers, Bates Smart (who also designed the State Library), respect and work around the existing features – they also restored certain aspects of the Chambers so there’s a sense of the building’s former life in every corner of the heritage wing. Then they added a six-level extension and new 16-level tower that also pay homage to the building’s past, and give you views of the nearby Supreme Court and law firms.

This old-world charm contrasts nicely with the huge, colourful mural on the wall opposite the hotel, on Little Queen St, which the hotel commissioned local graffiti artist Kitt Bennett to create. Together, the contemporary urban wall of bright colour and the grand old building sum up this city. If you want a very 'Melbourne' experience from your stay, you’ll get it here on Little Queen Street.

It also helps that the hotel is located in a great spot – not far from the cool restaurants and bars of Hardware Lane and surrounds, and easy walking or public-transport distance to pretty much anywhere else you want to go.

The hotel’s restaurant, Luci, sits on the ground floor of the hotel – in the former grand banking hall with entry via Bourke Street. As you check into the hotel from the lobby, you look out over the restaurant from above. It’s like a centrepiece for the building and immediately sets the mood: grand, elegant, with white columns, gorgeous marble floor tiles, dark timber accents and feature lighting. It’s Great Gatsby-esque.

The kitchen is led by head chef Jason Lear, who comes from legendary Italian spots Grossi Florentino and Cafe Di Stasio. So, of course, they serve up Italian dishes – also a nod to the big Italian influence on Melbourne’s culture.

The opulent hotel bar, the Douglas Club, has its own street-front entry (also from Bourke Street), which helps make it feel less like a hotel bar and more accessible to curious passersby looking for somewhere to have a drink. The menu is focused on cocktails, cognacs, wine, Champagne and snacks, and the bar is split across two rooms, which helps both rooms feel cosy and intimate.

If you explore the hotel or book a meeting or function room, you’ll come across old barristers’ offices, with glass doors displaying the names of since-passed officials in gold lettering.

When it comes to guest rooms, the Signature Hilton beds promise a good night’s sleep. And in-room design details celebrate the building’s heritage as well as Melbourne cityscapes: the leather wardrobe handles are inspired by vintage luggage; carpet designs mirror patterns found in the Equity Chambers facade; and framed pictures by Roger Arnall showcase Melbourne architecture. And, of course, you get all the modern amenities you’d expect from a Hilton include (HDTV with built-in Chromecast, in-room coffee machines, bath products by local maker Hunter Lab, room service, and there’s a 24-hour on-site gym.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.