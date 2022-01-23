Have you ever dreamt of experiencing the grandeur described in The Great Gatsby? If so, that’s entirely possible by booking in for a dinner within the Art Deco-inspired halls of Luci. You’ll enter via the ground floor of the Hilton Little Queen Street and immediately be greeted by a double-height coffered ceiling, ornate plasterwork and decorated columns. The marbled tables, brass light fixtures and plush seating ensure your eyes will be feasting as well.

The menu features elevated Italian-style food. Start off with an order of the salty and buttery house-baked tomato and oregano focaccia, followed by the fregola made with lobster emulsion and barbequed scallops. It’s reminiscent of lobster bisque combined with creamy tomato risotto, and it’s incredibly comforting.

If you ask the hotel and restaurant staff what their favourite dish is, the answer will be unanimous: the Macedon duck breast that is dry-aged in house for seven days. Served with duck jus, fennel and slices of apricot, it’s very tender and has all the beautiful qualities of duck without tasting too gamey. Other mains on offer include Kurobuta pork (which is essentially the Wagyu of the pork world), Goldband snapper, O’Conner’s striploin and lamb saddle.

Doughnut fans should try the bombolone, a deep-fried ring of dough filled with housemade mascarpone and peaches from local farms and served with white chocolate ice cream. The peach cuts through the heaviness of the fried dough, and it feels like a grown-up and sophisticated version of carnival fare.

The beer and cocktail offerings are quite sparse, but Luci makes up for it with an extensive selection of Australian and French wines served by the glass and by the bottle. And if you’d like a nightcap after your meal, you can also head over to Luci’s sister bar, the Douglas Club.



To book in for dinner or breakfast, head to the Luci website.