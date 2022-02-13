Time Out says

Walking down the narrow Crossley St you might be surprised to learn that a four-star hotel remains tucked away, neighbouring grungy, Mexican-inspired venue Bodega Underground. Walk up a few steps and through the sliding door and there you are: at Australian boutique hotel group Lancemore’s newly-opened Crossley Street venue.

A plush, rust-coloured carpet greets you to imitate the feeling of walking down a red carpet, and so it should come as no surprise that the overarching theme of the hotel, designed by the award-winning Carr (Jackalope, United Places), is the theatre. Mood lighting is dotted throughout and the venue seems quite dark. A grandiose chandelier that once adorned the Palais Theatre rests on a podium, black, glossy columns line the walls and a bust resembling the Comedy and Tragedy masks sit in between the lifts, lit up by a spotlight.

Step into the lift and you’re greeted by a wide-screen TV, and an actor playing Frederick Federici carries out in front of you. Federici, of course, was the Italian-born British opera singer who famously died at the Princess Theatre in 1888. Sometimes he will sing on the screen, sometimes he will do his stage make-up, but it’s guaranteed to be eerie every time.

The bedrooms are decked out with sturdy beds for those who can’t stand a soft mattress, and a good night’s sleep is assured in the soundproof rooms. A fully-stocked mini bar boasts the likes of mini Kraken rum, Four Pillars Gin Negronis, Absolut Vodka and a range of Capi sodas, while the shower includes mini soaps and shampoos by premium skincare brand Hunter Lab. Hook your phone up to the Bose bluetooth speaker and dance around as you peer into service at Longrain from your room window.

Due to its exceptional location, you can order room service until midnight from Bodega Underground (hello, fish tacos), and Southeast Asian diner Longrain has created a three-course curated dining experience in conjunction with the hotel and Lindenderry wine for you to enjoy from the privacy of your suite.

The sunlit rooftop is a highlight and has views of neighbouring apartment buildings. It’s no forty-level skyscraper, but its level five views aren’t disrupted either. Lounge on the beachy daybeds or warm up by the contemporary fire pit. Curated specifically for the rooftop is a kinetic sculpture by local award-winning artist Laura Woodward that contains a big sphere of water that casts light across the rooftop when it's dark outside. With the strong geographical link to the Theatre District, a striking mural by Melbourne artist Tristan Kerr draws on influences found in old theatre print advertisements.

A light breakfast is served in the lobby downstairs from an à la carte menu with the likes of green eggs and ham bagels, banana flavoured acai bowls and teas by T2. This is also where the bar is located and you can order a drink from the person manning the desk 24 hours a day.

Location is everything if you’re planning a visit to the city, and that might be the biggest selling point of Lancemore’s latest venture. Don’t forget to snag a hot bowl of fettuccine ragu at Pellegrini’s after your stay. You won’t regret it.