Lyall Hotel and Spa

  • Hotels
  • South Yarra
  • price 3 of 4
Classical opulence in the heart of South Yarra

The Lyall is temporarily closed until its reopening in the first week of April 2022. 

Melbourne’s laneways are home to some top city boutiques, but for the real authentic shopping experience, Chapel Street and Toorak Road in South Yarra is where it’s at. So, if you’re heading to Melbourne for a shopping experience, don’t just hit the boutiques for a new pair of boots – arrange a boutique stay at The Lyall Hotel. 

Nestled on leafy Murphy Street, The Lyall rates high on the Time Out radar for its classical rooms, award-winning day spa and intimate bar, where a gin and tonic gets the evening started in a grand way. Perfect for romantic weekends away or naughty mid-week stays, The Lyall takes comfort to great heights thanks to some of the best designed and most stylish suites in the city.

Written by
James Wilkinson

Details

Address:
16 Murphy St
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
www.thelyall.com
03 9868 8222
Transport:
Nearby stations: South Yarra
Opening hours:
Daily
