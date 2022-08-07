Time Out says

If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.

Next to reception, there's a floor-to-ceiling window framing a colourful, graffiti-coated laneway. And as if paying homage to that view, the Pullman's chic lobby features greyscale walls and ceilings highlighted by pops of colour from velvet couches and bright, playful rugs. This aesthetic is echoed through the hotel's 204 guest rooms, which are also lined by carpets depicting a map of the CBD, showcasing how the entire CBD is at your fingertips here.

Every room is equipped with at least one 55-inch smart TV, a digital tablet that can be used for requests like room service and laundry, GHD hair straighteners, Bose speakers, illuminated make-up and shaving mirrors, full-length mirrors and the Aspar range of toiletries by Aurora Spa. Every room features a rainfall shower, but if you're keen on a soak, the premium executive rooms also offer a free-standing bathtub.

The mini bar champions locally made drinks and snacks, including nut mixes by Wondersnack Co. and ready-to-drink cocktails by the Everleigh, one of Melbourne's premier cocktail bars and a recipient of a five-star rating from our publication. You'll also find a nip of Eva's gin, a bespoke spirit made by Little Lon Distilling Co in honour of philanthropist and hotelier Eva Erdi. Erdi and her husband Les co-founded ErdiGroup (Novotel, Rydges, Mercure, Pullman) after moving to Melbourne from Hungary in the 1950s.

Sadly, Eva passed in 2016 — but many in the Melbourne community remember her for her kind, welcoming spirit and her appreciation of a good martini. And to further celebrate her legacy, on the mezzanine level you'll find Eva's Restaurant and Bar, an all-day eatery offering modern Australian cuisine and elevated pub classics. Pick from dishes like a grilled porterhouse steak, a smoked beef burger with all the fixings, battered flathead and fresh local mussels swimming in white wine and saffron butter sauce.

If you're an Accor Hotels member or have booked into the premium executive room, you'll automatically be granted access to the Club Lounge on the 15th floor. This cosy space offers sweeping views of the CBD as well as ample room for remote work and relaxing. Breakfast is served here until 11am, and happy hour and canapes are on offer from 5pm to 7pm — both complimentary. Access can also be purchased separately for all other room categories.

Time Out tip: If it's getting late and you're not quite ready to hit the hay, mosey on over to Beneath Driver Lane for cocktails, whisky, blues and Reuben sandwiches. This basement-level bar is just a four-minute walk from the hotel, and it's open until 3am on Thursdays to Saturdays.

Adena Maier stayed as a guest of the Pullman Melbourne on Swanston.