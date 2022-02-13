Time Out says

Since opening in 2016, the QT Melbourne has made quite a splash in the city. Its 188 rooms can be hard to come by, so if you’ve got your heart set on staying, book in advance.

The building has a grand entrance – all soaring ceilings, wood panels and marble. You’ll find a large selection of mostly digital art flickering throughout the hotel, and rooms have an orient-meets-Wall Street vibe, with timber floorboards, glamorous en suites and QT’s “please-don’t-make-me-get-up-I-don’t-want-to-get-up” gel-topped beds. Imagine a millennial Patrick Bateman's apartment, without the hidden bodies.

Book into a suite and you could find yourself in a freestanding bathtub, set on an enclosed pavilion overlooking one of Melbourne’s hipper rooftop bars. As far as people watching goes, it’s an extreme experience. This being a posh joint, you’ll find high spec designer tech, free Wi-Fi and fresh new release movies, with valet parking, 24-hour room service and an on-site gym being the cherries on top of this fashionable Melbourne sundae.

Time Out Tip: QT has a partnership with Mini, meaning all guests at QT Hotel can use a car to explore the city during their stay, free of charge.