Timeout

The Prince Hotel

  • Hotels
  • St Kilda
  • price 2 of 4
The Prince Hotel
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This hotel is like a pub, bar and venue all rolled into one.

It’s a pub! It’s a venue! It’s a hotel! It’s a bar! It’s a restaurant! It’s basically the most versatile building in St Kilda, given that it encompasses most of the block and contains the Prince of Wales Hotel, Circa, the Aurora Spa Retreat and the Prince Bandroom. See, developers, we can all get along. It also manages to straddle that cool, inner-city vibe with luxury suites – and the Deck has gorgeous views across Port Phillip Bay. With chic rooms, a spa retreat, pool and fabulous cuisine at the Circa dining room, it's hard to go past the indulgent offerings of The Prince.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
2 Acland St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.theprince.com.au
03 9536 1111
