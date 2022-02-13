Time Out says

It’s a pub! It’s a venue! It’s a hotel! It’s a bar! It’s a restaurant! It’s basically the most versatile building in St Kilda, given that it encompasses most of the block and contains the Prince of Wales Hotel, Circa, the Aurora Spa Retreat and the Prince Bandroom. See, developers, we can all get along. It also manages to straddle that cool, inner-city vibe with luxury suites – and the Deck has gorgeous views across Port Phillip Bay. With chic rooms, a spa retreat, pool and fabulous cuisine at the Circa dining room, it's hard to go past the indulgent offerings of The Prince.