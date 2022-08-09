Time Out says

The refurbishment of The Prince Hotel was a four-year labour of love, and Little Prince Wine – part bottle shop, part wine bar – was the final jewel in the crown. The hybrid hangout has quickly cemented its position as a local favourite, perfect for mid-week dining, last-minute wine runs, and all-out underground feasting.

While the culinary offering changes to suit the seasons, you can expect satisfying Euro-centric fare year-round. The tight menu makes it hard to make mistakes. Standouts include the smoked ham and cheese croquettes, which come with a molassesy-chipotle and a bright salad of fennel, parsley and mandarin, and the crowd-favourite gnocchi pomodoro, which ticks the boxes with mozzarella and basil, but gets straight As for the addition of nduja. On a cold night, reach for the menu’s newest addition: Little Prince’s take on provincial French casserole. Served in a piping hot skillet, it takes serious willpower not to wolf down this rich cassoulet of confit duck, white beans, saucisson, and kaiserfleisch the moment it hits the table.

For those looking to grab and go, the deli has you sorted. From capocollo to sopressa, manchego to Milawa blue, fresh salads and antipasti, it’s easy to eat like a king (or a prince) from the comfort of your own home. If a DIY charcuterie board is feeling too-hard basket, leave it to the kitchen to satisfy your cheese needs. The St Marcellin comes warm and drizzled with honey, slowly melting into an addictive pool of cheesy, nutty goodness, begging to be mopped up with crusty baguette.

On the wine side of things, Little Prince is a haven for mavens and rookies alike. Sommelier Laurent Rospars has had his hands full this last decade, curating an eye-watering cellar of more than 4,000 bottles. From juicy malbecs to aromatic, textural rosés and silky pinot noirs, expect rare and unusual drops from all across the globe – plus a friendly line-up of familiar faces (and a strong representation from Michelton, of course). It’s the perfect place to impress your wine-snob mate, or spend hours chatting with the friendly staff as you navigate the formidable range. If you can’t get enough of perusing the underground cellar - book the space for a private subterranean supper (and bragging rights to match).

Boasting an award-winning design, the Art Deco-inspired space flaunts suave touches - like a custom fibreglass champagne tub and handwritten menus - that make this St Kilda bar feel both welcoming and polished. While the fluorescent glow of the antipasti fridge sometimes reads more deli than date night, the attentive service, plush furnishings, and vinyl tunes help stave off clinical vibes.

Whether you’re swinging by for a bottle or working your way through the wine wall, Little Prince beckons. Just don’t blame us if a glass turns into a bottle turns into a whole evening.