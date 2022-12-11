Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market
Set in the pastoral oasis that is the Collingwood Children's Farm and open the second Saturday of each month, this gourmand's paradise offers a fleeting taste of country life in the heart of Abbotsford. The Collingwood Children's Farmers' Market was dates back to 2002 and was actually the first farmers' market to hit the inner suburbs of Melbourne. Snap up award-winning Victorian seedlings, farm fresh fruit and vegetables and visit the curious (live) goats. Don't forget to pat a chook and a peacock on your way out. The market runs on the second Saturday of every month, with the list of producers released on the Thursday each week. Entry is only $2, which means you can also pat all the cute baby animals on the cheap.