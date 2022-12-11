Time Out says

Let’s get one thing straight – Collingwood Children’s Farm is not a petting zoo. One trip to this vibrant rustic farm, located in Melbourne’s inner-city, and you’ll get a hands-on experience of life in the country.

Each day, new activities are posted by the barn on arrival. You could try your hand at milking the cows, feeding the chooks or playing with the goats and guinea pigs. At other times, you could learn from one of the farmers in an information session, including getting buzzy about bees at the farm’s apiary. No matter what’s on, the farm encourages visitors to explore and immerse themselves in the surroundings at their own pace.

Take a break at the plant-filled Farm Café, which overlooks the farm and focuses on local and homegrown produce. If you’re around on a Saturday morning, you can explore the farmer’s market, and pick up seasonal fruit and veggies, free-range eggs and meats, as well as a range of oils, jams, chutneys, wine and flowers.

Plus, Collingwood Children’s Farm is a not-for-profit organisation, which means that your entry fees will go back into caring for the animals, conserving the farmland and supporting inclusive community programs. And you can even bring your pooch with you too.