Collingwood Children's Farm

  • Kids
  • Abbotsford
  1. The barn entryway at Collingwood Children's Farm.
    Photograph: Collingwood Children's Farm
  2. The inside of a barn with stacks of hay bales.
    Photograph: Collingwood Children's Farm
  3. A pathway leading to the barn at Collingwood Children's Farm.
    Photograph: Collingwood Children's Farm
Time Out says

Experience life on a rustic farm right in the middle of the city

Let’s get one thing straight – Collingwood Children’s Farm is not a petting zoo. One trip to this vibrant rustic farm, located in Melbourne’s inner-city, and you’ll get a hands-on experience of life in the country. 

Each day, new activities are posted by the barn on arrival. You could try your hand at milking the cows, feeding the chooks or playing with the goats and guinea pigs. At other times, you could learn from one of the farmers in an information session, including getting buzzy about bees at the farm’s apiary. No matter what’s on, the farm encourages visitors to explore and immerse themselves in the surroundings at their own pace.

Take a break at the plant-filled Farm Café, which overlooks the farm and focuses on local and homegrown produce. If you’re around on a Saturday morning, you can explore the farmer’s market, and pick up seasonal fruit and veggies, free-range eggs and meats, as well as a range of oils, jams, chutneys, wine and flowers. 

Plus, Collingwood Children’s Farm is a not-for-profit organisation, which means that your entry fees will go back into caring for the animals, conserving the farmland and supporting inclusive community programs. And you can even bring your pooch with you too.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
18 St Heliers St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Contact:
www.farm.org.au
03 9417 5806
Price:
$3-$10
Opening hours:
Daily 9.15am-4.45pm

What’s on

Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market

Set in the pastoral oasis that is the Collingwood Children's Farm and open the second Saturday of each month, this gourmand's paradise offers a fleeting taste of country life in the heart of Abbotsford. The Collingwood Children's Farmers' Market was dates back to 2002 and was actually the first farmers' market to hit the inner suburbs of Melbourne.  Snap up award-winning Victorian seedlings, farm fresh fruit and vegetables and visit the curious (live) goats. Don't forget to pat a chook and a peacock on your way out. The market runs on the second Saturday of every month, with the list of producers released on the Thursday each week.  Entry is only $2, which means you can also pat all the cute baby animals on the cheap. 

