We cannot tell you how many times we've discussed what a good idea it would be to put a zipline across the Yarra River. Clearly, we're not the only ones to have thought so because last December, Firefly Zipline took the initiative and tickets sold out almost immediately. Following that success, this December the 130-metre zipline is once again being installed across Melbourne's Yarra River, allowing daring locals and tourists alike to soar over the water at speeds of up to 40km per hour. You'll be launched from Fed Square, across the river and over to Alexandra Rivers. It's dual-line too, meaning you can go flying over the river with a mate next to you. Children are welcome to enjoy the zipline, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a waiver, while those under 12 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them on their flight. This year, Firefly Zipline will run from December 16 to January 28. VIP presale tickets go on sale from November 15, with general public tickets expected to go on sale later this week.