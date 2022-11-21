Christmas Choirs
The festive season is well and truly here, so what better way to celebrate than with a bit of good old-fashioned choir fun? From 25 November to 16 December, choir communities from across Melbourne will be performing all your favourite Christmas tunes at Fed Square. The diverse program has something for everyone, from gospel and Pasifika to acapella and voices from the queer community. For the full program, head to the Fed Square website. Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Here's our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.