Timeout

Federation Square

  • Museums
  • Melbourne
Time Out says

If you're a visitor to the fine city of Melbourne then heading to Fed Square is always a good starting point

The banks of the Birrarung (Yarra) where Federation Square sits has long been a gathering place for its traditional owners, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people and visiting Kulin Nations. 

Affectionately coined 'The People's Square', Federation Square as we know it today was built in 2002. It remains a meeting place for cultural festivals, art installations, exhibitions, free films on the big screen, broadcasts of major sporting matches and live music.

The landmark is home to ACMI, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia and Koorie Heritage Trust, as well as dining options like Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters, Hero, Big Esso by Mabu Mabu and Taxi Kitchen.

Love or hate its controversial geometric architecture, Fed Square has a great vantage point of other city landmarks and is an easy meeting place—except for some visitors with disabilities.

Disability advocates have flagged that its gradient and cobblestones make it quite inaccessible, despite having some accessible measures in place.

Sophie Berrill

Details

Address:
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
fedsquare.com
03 9655 1900
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street

What’s on

Christmas Choirs

  • Pop-up locations

The festive season is well and truly here, so what better way to celebrate than with a bit of good old-fashioned choir fun?  From 25 November to 16 December, choir communities from across Melbourne will be performing all your favourite Christmas tunes at Fed Square. The diverse program has something for everyone, from gospel and Pasifika to acapella and voices from the queer community.  For the full program, head to the Fed Square website. Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Here's our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.  

Not-So-Silent Cinema

  • Pop-up locations

The start of summer means one thing: outdoor cinema is back. The Not-So-Silent Cinema is returning to Fed Square’s main stage from December 2 to 4, with a free program of groundbreaking films from the silent era accompanied by live scores from local and international musicians. On Friday, catch Georges Méliès’ effect-filled sci-fi film Le Voyage Dans la Lune (A Trip to the Moon), Buster Keaton’s Cops and Milt Gross’ He Done Her Wrong, with music provided by jazz saxophonist and composer Phillip Johnston. If you have a penchant for horror, Carl Theodor Dreyer’s Vampyr is screening on Saturday, with a score by Melbourne-based DJ and composer Chiara Kickdrum. Wrapping up the weekend is Teinosuke Kinugasa’s experimental masterpiece A Page of Madness, matched to an electrifying electronic soundtrack performed by Marcus Whale and Jacques Emery. There will be plenty of deckchairs for you to perch on with free ice cream scoops from Cups n Cones, or you’ve got the option to head to one of the many restaurants at Fed Square for a drink and a snack while you watch the screenings.  “Not-So-Silent Cinema 2022 sees the return of Australia’s only free festival of silent classics accompanied by stunning live scores. It’s a wonderful experience to watch these films at Fed Square on a summer’s evening, as the sun goes down behind the big screen and the city lights begin to come to life around you,” says Melbourne Arts Precinct director and CEO, Katrina Sedgwick. For the full program and more i

Christmas in the Wizarding World

Calling all witches, wizards and Muggles, the magical Christmas event of the year is here. For one night only on Friday 16 December, Fed Square will be transformed, with a packed offering of events, giveaways and classes to celebrate Christmas in true wizard style.  There will be a Wizarding World trivia and costume competition hosted by Dave Lee Down Under, a virtual wand workshop with Paul Harris, – the wand choreographer from the Harry Potter films – and exciting giveaways of official Harry Potter treats. For any LEGO fans out there, there’s also the chance to build and take home your very own Hogwarts™ Castle. To end the day on an even more magical note, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be played on the Big Screen. Get your best Wizarding World-inspired costume ready, as this is one Christmas treat you don’t want to miss out on. Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Here's our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.

Firefly Zipline Melbourne

We cannot tell you how many times we've discussed what a good idea it would be to put a zipline across the Yarra River. Clearly, we're not the only ones to have thought so because last December, Firefly Zipline took the initiative and tickets sold out almost immediately.  Following that success, this December the 130-metre zipline is once again being installed across Melbourne's Yarra River, allowing daring locals and tourists alike to soar over the water at speeds of up to 40km per hour. You'll be launched from Fed Square, across the river and over to Alexandra Rivers.  It's dual-line too, meaning you can go flying over the river with a mate next to you. Children are welcome to enjoy the zipline, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a waiver, while those under 12 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them on their flight.  This year, Firefly Zipline will run from December 16 to January 28. VIP presale tickets go on sale from November 15, with general public tickets expected to go on sale later this week. Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

