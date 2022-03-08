Time Out says

We owe much of modern western civilisation to the legacy of ancient Greece, which laid the bedrock for how we approach politics, philosophy, science and the arts. But what is it that influenced ancient Greek culture? From April 23, Melbourne Museum will house the Open Horizons: Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections exhibition which will investigate the ideas that influenced the ancient world.

The exhibition will showcase collection items from the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, and it'll be the first time many of these items will be on display in Australia. Visitors will get to see 44 ancient works that date from the early bronze age to the Roman period, highlighting the trade of culture between Greece and its neighbours. Some of the highlights of the collection include an impressive marble sphinx depicting a female head with the body of a winged lion, and a gold Theseus Ring discovered in the ancient city centre of Athens.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from April 23 until July 11, and tickets are $15 for adults and free for members. For more information, head to the Melbourne Museum website.