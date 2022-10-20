Melbourne
Aldous Harding

  • Music, Folk, country and blues
  • Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank
A black and white photo of Aldous Harding in layers of blankets.
Photograph: Emma Wallbanks
Time Out says

The Kiwi folk-pop singer is headed to Melbourne to promote her fourth studio album, 'Warm Chris'

You won't find much online about the life of Aldous Harding, who was born Hannah Sian Topp in Lyttleton, New Zealand. The enigmatic folk singer is hard to pin down, and her avant-garde music eludes classification and reveals very little about the person behind it. Despite that – or possibly because of it – Harding has garnered a cult following in the six years following the release of her debut album, Stop Your Tears.

Harding released her fourth studio album, Warm Chris, in March to critical acclaim, and to celebrate its success, Harding is embarking on an intimate four-show Australian tour. After performing a show in Brisbane and Adelaide, Harding will take the stage at the Melbourne Recital Centre on October 20 before wrapping up in Sydney on October 22.

General public tickets are on sale now through the website.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
media.frontiertouring.com/aldous-harding-announces-australian-headline-tour-october-2022#gallery-image-1c4bc6dc-a01e-48dc-9f16-e85f01011c8e
Address:
Melbourne Recital Centre
31 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.melbournerecital.com.au
03 9699 3333
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$65

Dates and times

