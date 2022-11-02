Time Out says

The esteemed tenor is returning to Australian stages with a 70-piece orchestra and a 60-person choir

Over his decades-long career, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli has become known for developing the genre of 'popera', a blend of opera and pop music. Since rising to fame in 1994, Bocelli has released 15 solo albums, sold more than 75 million records worldwide and toured sold-out shows internationally. Now, Bocelli is hitting Australian stages for a five-city national tour.

Accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra and a 60-person choir, Bocelli will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Hunter Valley, Swan Valley and Melbourne. Melburnians can watch Bocelli light up Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, November 2.

If you consider yourself a Bocelli superfan, you can opt for a $1,000 diamond dining experience ticket. Your purchase entitles you to a premium seat, early entry via a dedicated lane, a three-course meal, a premium beverage package, tea and coffee, a VIP gift item and dedicated staff to assist you on the day.

General public tickets start at a more reasonable $299 per ticket, and you can browse your options through the website.

After more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.