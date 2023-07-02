Time Out says

Dance, celebrate and show a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the Queen of Soul in this homage to Aretha Franklin's legacy

The powerful songstress behind hit songs like ‘Respect’ and ‘A Natural Woman’, global superstar Aretha Franklin was a force to be reckoned with who left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Excitingly, an epic new concert event celebrating the life and music of one of the greatest voices in history will arrive to the Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall for two performances on July 2.

Through soulful storytelling, this unforgettable night of music and memories will honour the legacy of the Queen of Soul, who broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations.

In a showcase of 32 songs and spoken narration, it will chart not only her music but the ups and downs of Franklin’s extraordinary career – from her early gospel roots and rise to fame, to her legendary hits and lasting impact on music.

Narrated and directed by multi-talented First Nations actor Jada Alberts (Wentworth, Cleverman), with musical direction by Joe Accaria (Velvet Rewired), Aretha features a line-up of outstanding Australian vocalists.

Leading the line-up is legendary ARIA-nominated, award-winning, Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji singer/songwriter Emma Donovan; with distinctive art pop musician (and Australia’s 2021 Eurovision representative) Montaigne; Australia’s widely loved Zimbabwean-born 'First Lady of Soul and R&B' Thndo; multi-award-winning actor, singer and writer Ursula Yovich (Belvoir’s Barbara and the Camp Dogs); and Thandi Phoenix, an up-and-coming vocal powerhouse with a unique tone, magnetic energy and commanding stage presence.

Tickets to the Hamer Hall concert start at $89 and are on sale now over here.

Aretha heads to Melbourne after premiering in the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on June 17 and 18, and then it's off to Brisbane's QPAC Theatre on June 20 and 21.

If you need me, I'll be rewatching Aretha's iconic performance of 'Think' from The Blues Brothers on repeat.