Nearly three decades on, Bluesfest is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2023

For over 30 years, Byron Bay Bluesfest has been cranking thousands of people though their slick festival site for a five-day fest over the Easter long weekend. Over the years, the jam-packed line-ups have been stacked with traditional bluesy rock bands and big name music legends, cult folk offerings, indie gems, traditional jazz and world music acts – and in 2023, it returns yet again.

Set within the lush grounds of the Byron Events Farm (formerly the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm) – just 10 minutes north of Byron – the much-loved festival regularly attracts an audience of over 100,000 punters. Past lineups have included some huge international and local names, including Iggy Pop, Lauryn Hill, Norah Jones, Midnight Oil, Crowded House, the Teskey Brothers, Amy Shark and Tash Sultana.

Bluesfest 2023 will run for five days over the Easter long weekend, from Thursday April 6 through to Monday April 10, 2023. The lineup will be announced later this year.