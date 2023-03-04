Time Out says

The indie-folk outfit is headed to Melbourne for one night only

Bon Iver – originally a solo project from Justin Vernon, which has now evolved into a band with a revolving lineup of collaborators – is heading to Melbourne for the first time in 11 years for one night only at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Bon Iver's debut album For Emma, Forever Ago introduced Vernon to a generation of indie-folk lovers back in 2008, and since then we've seen three more critically acclaimed albums, including 2019's i,i. By channelling more of a lush, ambient soundscape vibe than a traditional indie-folk album, Bon Iver's success has delivered multi-Grammy award wins and collaborations with everyone from Kanye West to James Blake.

In addition to headline performances in Sydney and Brisbane as well as Melbourne, Bon Iver will be playing a swag of much-loved festivals including Mona Foma, Perth Festival and WOMAdelaide. Pre-sale kicks off at 9am local time on Thursday, August 25, followed by tickets to the general public from 9am on Friday, August 26.

After more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.