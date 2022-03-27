Time Out says

The team behind Queenscliff Music Festival has put together a brand new fest that is taking over the quiet seaside peninsula this March. Get ready to camp in the lush Bellarine Peninsula on Wadawurrung Country for By the Pier, a three-day event that's chock-full of Aussie talent.

The festival kicks off on Friday, March 25 with acts like three-piece indie-pop group San Cisco, '60s-inspired blues group Bones and Jones and multi-award-winning electronic duo Electric Fields. Day two features the likes of certified party-starter and funk synthesis Harvey Sutherland, Yorta Yorta hip-hop artist Briggs and electronic funk group Client Liaison. Headlining the final day of the festival are singer-songwriter Jarryd James, electro-pop powerhouse Vera Blue and rock and blues artist Kim Churchill.

Queenscliff is about a 1.5-hour drive from the CBD, or you can book car ferry tickets that include passage there and back for yourself and up to three other passengers. Choose to rough it by booking a public campsite, or arrange accommodation at the vast array of hotels, motels, cabins and holiday rentals in the area.

Tickets are available through the By the Pier website.

Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month. And if you can't make it to Byron for Splendour in the Grass, check out the Melbourne sideshows.