The Australian alternative rock trio is promoting their forthcoming third album, Running with the Hurricane

With the release of their self-titled debut album in 2016, Camp Cope has cemented itself as part of the new wave of Australian feminist rock. The trio, which is comprised of all-rounder and vocalist Georgia Maq, lead bass guitarist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and drummer Sarah Thompson, has quickly become a force to be reckoned with, selling out live shows and headlining festivals across the country.

To promote their recently released third album, Running with the Hurricane, the band has announced a tour across Australia and North America. Kicking off in Brisbane on May 7, the band will head to Sydney's Enmore Theatre on May 12 before landing in Melbourne to play at the Forum on May 13. For the Sydney and Melbourne shows, the band will be supported by proud Butchulla man and hip-hop artist Birdz.

