Time Out says

Conan Gray has fast become one of the most acclaimed pop stars of his generation, and has come a long way since releasing a few original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15.

Gray’s debut album Kid Krow reached #5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart in 2020, spawning global platinum hits ‘Maniac’ and ‘Heather’, which saw Sir Elton John praise him for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. Pretty big stuff.

To mark the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Superache, Gray is set to tour Australia in November, lighting up Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, November 19.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.