Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Conan Gray

  • Music, Pop
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Picture of Conan Gray in Coat
Photograph: Conan Gray
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Gray will be touring his already-adored new album, Superache

Conan Gray has fast become one of the most acclaimed pop stars of his generation, and has come a long way since releasing a few original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15.

Gray’s debut album Kid Krow reached #5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart in 2020, spawning global platinum hits ‘Maniac’ and ‘Heather’, which saw Sir Elton John praise him for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. Pretty big stuff. 

To mark the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Superache, Gray is set to tour Australia in November, lighting up Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, November 19.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.conangray.com/
Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.