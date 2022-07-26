Melbourne
Dayglow

  • Music, Funk, soul and disco
  • The Esplanade Hotel, St Kilda
Singer Sloane Struble, also known as Dayglow, standing in front of a building.
Photograph: Pooneh Ghana
The upbeat, 80s-inspired pop-rock by Texan singer Dayglow is sure to put a smile on your face

Sloan Struble, the sole creative behind musical project Dayglow, released his debut album Fuzzybrain when he was just 17 years old. The album received critical acclaim, and the crackly, lo-fi tracks play like the soundtrack to a surfing session on a breezy, sunshine-filled day.

Now, with the release of his sophomore album Harmony House, the 22-year-old Struble has taken his sound in a different direction. The album is a tribute to 80s dance-pop and exudes a bright, optimistic feel that makes you want to chuck on some paisley and pastels and hit the dance floor. 

"I want the album to feel like a modern, independent take on a hit 80s album, yet I also want it to feel like it was found in your dad's dusty record collection in the attic," says Struble.

Struble has also announced his first-ever Australian gigs in support of this album, with a show at the Esplanade Hotel in Melbourne on July 26 and the Corner Hotel on July 27. General public tickets go on sale from Thursday, February 10 at noon through the Frontier Touring website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/dayglow
Address:
The Esplanade Hotel
11 The Esplanade
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.espy.com.au
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, Sun noon-1am; Thu, Fri noon-3am; Sat 8am-3am.

Dates and times

Buy
