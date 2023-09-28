Melbourne
Delta Goodrem

  • Music, Pop
  • Hamer Hall, Southbank
Delta Goodrem sits cross-legged on a sand dune while wearing a black suit and white shirt.
Photograph: Supplied/TEG Live
The Aussie pop superstar is going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking debut album

We know, we know – it’s hard to believe that Australia’s very own sweetheart, Delta Goodrem, has been belting out power ballads and catchy dancefloor bangers for almost two decades now. And now, in a classic ‘where have the years gone’ moment, Goodrem’s record-breaking debut album is about to turn 20, and she’s hitting the road for a string of intimate tours to celebrate. 

Innocent Eyes spent an unprecedented 29 weeks at No. 1 on the Aria Albums Chart back in 2003, making it the highest-selling debut album in Australian history. Goodrem was also the first-ever artist to have five No. 1 singles on the charts from a debut album, and she won the Highest Selling Album Award at the Aria Awards two years running.

The exclusive anniversary tour will commence on September 25, 2023, at the Opera House in Sydney, before travelling to Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane. Goodrem will play at Hamer Hall in Melbourne on September 28, 2023, where she will perform Innocent Eyes in its entirety, including the hits ‘Born To Try’, ‘Lost Without You’, ‘Predictable’ and ‘Not Me, Not I’.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me," says Goodrem. "This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Fan Club and TEG Live pre-sales commence at 9am on Wednesday, November 16 via Goodrem's official websiteGeneral public tickets go on sale 11am on Friday, November 18 also via the website

ICYMI: Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen is also performing in Melbourne in 2023.

Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
deltagoodrem.com/events
Address:
Hamer Hall
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Various prices
Opening hours:
7pm

