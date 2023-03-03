Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ed Sheeran

  • Music, Pop
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG, East Melbourne
Ed Sheeran holding a guitar on stage in front of a huge crowd.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

After his record-breaking Divide tour in 2018, Ed Sheeran is set to smash even more records in 2023

Remember when you couldn't walk past a storefront without hearing 'Shape Of You' blasting from the speakers? Well, a few years have passed since then and Ed Sheeran is ready to take over Australian airwaves again with the Mathematics Tour. 

The previous Divide Tour in 2018 turned out to be the highest-selling tour in history, and more than one million tickets were sold across Australia and New Zealand alone. Sheeran may be on track to smash that record once again with the 2023 tour that is set to take him across Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Melburnians can see Sheeran at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2023 on March 2 and 3.

Ticketholders can expect to see cutting-edge production that has never been seen or used in Australia or New Zealand before, and they'll be treated to an array of tracks off his latest album as well as hits from across his career. 

General public tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, March 23 at staggered times. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the website

Keen on more live music? Here's our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG
Brunton Ave
Richmond
Melbourne
3002
Contact:
www.mcg.org.au
03 9657 8888
Transport:
Nearby stations: Jolimont; Richmond
Price:
from $90

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.