Join the US rockers as they take the stage with support from punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers and The Meanies

For the first time since 2018, alt-rock group Foo Fighters are coming to Victoria to perform a one-night-only gig at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium on March 4.

Led by ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the group rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like 'Everlong' and have won 12 Grammy awards over the course of their career. Last year, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group will be supported by punk rock outfit Amyl and the Sniffers and Melbourne punk royalty The Meanies, who have been pumping out jams for nearly three decades now.

General public tickets will go on sale from noon on Friday, February 25 through the Ticketmaster website.