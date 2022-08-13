Time Out says

In support of their long-awaited third studio album, these indie rockers are headed on their biggest tour to date

Just one year after releasing the critically acclaimed sophomore album, Go Farther in Lightness, tragedy struck for Dave Le'aupepe, the lead singer of indie-rock quintet Gang of Youths. His father died from cancer, and he learned that there were a few things he didn't know about his dad — including that his father wasn't the age he said he was, and that he had two other sons.

Five years would pass before Gang of Youths put out its third studio album, Angel in Realtime, but good things take time, and it's the group's most emotionally charged album to date. "It comes and goes, and holds me when I'm sleepless, then it comes and shows, how I need you when you're gone," sings Le'aupepe, fuelled by grief, anger and confusion from his dad's passing and the revelations that followed.

To support the album, the rockers are headed on their biggest tour to date, kicking off on August 3 at Perth's RAC Arena before heading to Adelaide Entertainment entre and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The tour will finish off with a bang, with two massive shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on August 12 and 13.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.