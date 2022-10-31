Melbourne
George Ezra

  • Music, Folk, country and blues
  • Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Singer George Ezra wearing a blue denim jacket and standing by a tree.
Photograph: Secret Sounds
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The 'Budapest' singer is returning Down Under to promote his third studio album, 'Gold Rush Kid'

Equipped with a warm, velvety baritone voice, George Ezra launched onto the scene in 2013 with the release of his smash hit, 'Budapest'. The track, which has racked up more than 800 million streams, propelled him into international starlight, and his debut album climbed to number one on the UK music charts.

In the years that followed, Ezra has released a critically acclaimed sophomore album, amassed 25 platinum album certifications and embarked on several global tours. And now, after a four-year wait, Ezra has finally announced that his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, will be released on June 10.

Be among the first to hear live renditions of the euphoric 12-track album when Ezra touches down in Sydney on October 29 and Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 31. General public tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, June 10 through the Secret Sounds website.

After more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.secretsounds.com/tours/georgezra-tickets-2022/
Address:
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
King's Domain
Linlithgow Ave
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.theartscentre.com.au
03 9281 8450

Dates and times

Buy
