The 'Budapest' singer is returning Down Under to promote his third studio album, 'Gold Rush Kid'

Equipped with a warm, velvety baritone voice, George Ezra launched onto the scene in 2013 with the release of his smash hit, 'Budapest'. The track, which has racked up more than 800 million streams, propelled him into international starlight, and his debut album climbed to number one on the UK music charts.

In the years that followed, Ezra has released a critically acclaimed sophomore album, amassed 25 platinum album certifications and embarked on several global tours. And now, after a four-year wait, Ezra has finally announced that his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, will be released on June 10.

Be among the first to hear live renditions of the euphoric 12-track album when Ezra touches down in Sydney on October 29 and Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 31. General public tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, June 10 through the Secret Sounds website.

