Time Out says

Hiatus Kaiyote is basically what you'd get if you combined the soulful voices of Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill with the R'n'B and neo-soul instrumentals of Moonchild and Free Nationals. The group, led by vocalist Naoi Saalfield (also known as Nai Palm), was formed in Melbourne in 2011 but has since gone on to garner international acclaim.

The group released their debut album, Tawk Tomahawk, in 2013, but the band truly put itself on the map with the release of the 2015 sophomore album Choose Your Weapon. At nearly 70 minutes in length, the album's 18 tracks trail through genres like jazz, soul, R'n'B, progressive rock, funk and Latin grooves seamlessly. The track 'Breathing Underwater' garnered a nomination for Best R'n'B performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Due to factors like Saalfield's 2018 breast cancer diagnosis, it would be another six years before the band put out their third studio album, Mood Valient. Many of its tracks were composed during Saalfield's treatment period, and the rich, emotive album has received nearly universal critical acclaim.

Melburnians will get to hear this album live for the first time when Hiatus Kaiyote takes the stage at the Forum on April 26 and 27. Tickets are available through the website.

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.