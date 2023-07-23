Melbourne
J Balvin

  • Music, Latin and world
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
picture of J Balvin
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Catch the reggaeton superstar as he performs at the Margaret Court Arena this July

Whether it was hearing ‘I Like It’ over a tequila slammer at a sticky-floored bar or seeing someone dance to ‘Mi Gente’ ignominiously on TikTok, the odds are high that you’ve heard the contagious reggaeton from the Columbian superstar J Balvin. 

Well, it’s time to dust off your dancing shoes and look – and feel – bonita as the singer is coming to Melbourne to perform at the Margaret Court Arena. As one of the top ten most streamed artists globally with more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, Balvin has grown from earnest beginnings as a kid on Soundcloud into one of the biggest breakout acts in Latin music. 

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the reggaeton superstar’s first chart-topper was ‘Mi Gente’ with Willy William in 2017, and he quickly rose to fame for his high-octane live concerts. In 2019, Balvin made history as the first Latin headliner in Lollapalooza’s 28-year history and ever since, the artist has worked with musical titans like Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Skrillex and Pharrell

The barrier-busting musician will perform at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Sunday July 23. The Frontier Members pre-sale is on May 4 at 12pm with general tickets on sale on May 8 at 10am. You can get them on the Frontier Touring website here.

Love music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Details

Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

