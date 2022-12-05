Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kendrick Lamar

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Kendrick Lamar wearing a thorned crown while sitting on outdoor stairs.
Photograph: Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The Compton rapper is slated to appear at Rod Laver Arena for a tour of 'The Big Steppers'

After a much-anticipated five-year wait, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has finally released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Luckily for Australians, Lamar's tour is taking him Down Under with shows across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Lamar rose to mainstream fame in 2012 with his record good kid, m.A.A.d city, and he went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album DAMN. This new 18-track double album has already cemented itself as his most vulnerable work to date, consciously exploring themes like infidelity, cancel culture and both childhood and generational trauma. 

Initially, Lamar was slated to do one headline tour in each Australian city, but in response to demand, an additional date has been added to both Melbourne and Sydney. The tour will kick off on December 1 in Perth before heading to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on December 4 and 5 and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on December 8 and 9. 

Tickets are on sale now through the Live Nation website – but be quick, as all presale tickets have already been exhausted. 

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1374215/kendrick-lamar/melbourne/2022-12-04/en
Address:
Rod Laver Arena
Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.rodlaverarena.com.au
03 9286 1600

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.