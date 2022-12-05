Time Out says

The Compton rapper is slated to appear at Rod Laver Arena for a tour of 'The Big Steppers'

After a much-anticipated five-year wait, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has finally released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Luckily for Australians, Lamar's tour is taking him Down Under with shows across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Lamar rose to mainstream fame in 2012 with his record good kid, m.A.A.d city, and he went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album DAMN. This new 18-track double album has already cemented itself as his most vulnerable work to date, consciously exploring themes like infidelity, cancel culture and both childhood and generational trauma.

Initially, Lamar was slated to do one headline tour in each Australian city, but in response to demand, an additional date has been added to both Melbourne and Sydney. The tour will kick off on December 1 in Perth before heading to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on December 4 and 5 and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on December 8 and 9.

Tickets are on sale now through the Live Nation website – but be quick, as all presale tickets have already been exhausted.

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.