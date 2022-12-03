Melbourne
Khruangbin

  • Music, Funk, soul and disco
  • Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Members of the band Khruangbin.
Photograph: Jackie Lee Young
Time Out says

Enter the orbit of this eclectic and electric Texas psych-funk group

In terms of genre, three-piece band Khruangbin clearly don't want to be put in a box. While their sound is rooted in soul and R'n'B, they've experimented with everything from psych-funk and southeast Asian pop to surf-rock and dubby disco. Last here in 2019, the group is returning to Australia with a four-date headline tour throughout Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. 

Ticketholders will be treated to a program featuring tracks from their most recent EP, Texas Moon, as well as popular hits from their discography. Jazz composer and multi-instrumentalist Kamasi Washington will open the night at the Melbourne show, taking listeners through a rich and cinematic musical history of Black America. 

Khruangbin will play at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, December 3. General public tickets go on sale from Friday, April 1 at 2pm through the website

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
King's Domain
Linlithgow Ave
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.theartscentre.com.au
03 9281 8450
Price:
from $89

Dates and times

