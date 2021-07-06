The eighth annual Leaps and Bounds festival presents more than 60 music and live entertainment events at local venues across the City of Yarra

Celebrate the comeback of live, local music at the eighth annual Leaps and Bounds festival. This ten-day event begins on July 16 and boasts more than 60 events across 20 venues throughout the City of Yarra (the LGA that covers suburbs like Abbotsford, Carlton North, Fitzroy, Collingwood and Richmond).

Leaps and Bounds began as a way to support local music venues, musicians and businesses during the colder months. And after last year, it’s especially important to give your locals a visit.

The highlights of this year’s program include a drag show battle of the bands; an underground carpark roller disco; the Record Show Day Vinyl Party; intimate performances by First Nations musicians; outdoor pop-up cinema nights; and a number of performances by local musicians like Elsie Lange and Ilka.

Many of the events are free but some do require a ticket and booking. Head to the website to check out the full program and figure out how to cram as many of these fun events into your schedule as possible.